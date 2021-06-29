TikTokers are creating snack boards that aren’t just tasty — they’re creative and beautiful, too!
The TikTok snack boards that you obviously need in your life
TikToker Tabitha Brown shares easy avocado hack for removing the pit: ‘I’ve got to try this!’
TikToker Tabitha Brown found the ultimate hack for removing an avocado pit!
‘Wow, my hair thanks you’: This $8 microfiber towel on Amazon is the best-kept secret to great hair
So many benefits wrapped in one towel.
Dad sweeps little girl off her feet for their first daddy-daughter dance: ‘One of the proudest days of my life’
This proud dad said he was close to tears the entire night — and now the touching footage has gained over 6 million views.
Dad’s incredible reflexes kick in when baby wanders onto backyard water slide: ‘Super dad mode activated’
This dad’s lightning-fast reflexes saved his baby from taking a terrible hit.
Mom uses Walmart chocolate chip metaphor to explain why she deserves more credit for making a baby than Dad
This mom’s hilarious metaphor is going viral on TikTok.
Gynecologist speaks out on importance of gender-inclusive language in her practice
It’s inevitable that with every post I write that contains gender-inclusive language, I am bound to get countless negative comments.
Oils 101: The best oils for cooking — and which to avoid
Adriana Urbina created this handy oil guide to help you navigate the crowded world of cooking and finishing oils.
Check out In The Know's Body Acceptance Month Coverage
Dad-to-be wears postpartum diaper when wife reveals she’s feeling insecure: ‘He’s a keeper’
“When you tell your husband you’re insecure about having to wear diapers after birth…”
Get Exclusive Deals on the Products You Love
Mom normalizes at-home chaos in touching TikTok: ‘You’re doing enough [by] doing exactly what you’re doing right now’
“Here’s the harsh reality: the mess isn’t gonna go anywhere. You’re never gonna be caught up.”
Son proves ‘kids are so honest’ by answering questions about mom and dad: ‘The last one made me cry’
He didn’t hold anything back.
This tasty TikTok-viral soda (with apple cider vinegar) improves gut health and gives you glowing skin
And no, you can’t even taste the ACV.
Meet Hippy Potter: The 25-year-old body positive influencer who’s ‘100% pure sunshine’
Hippy Potter shares why male perspectives in size inclusion narratives matter.
These are the best maternity shorts on Amazon to get you through the heat
Slip into these for summer.
5 insanely adorable cupcake designs on TikTok
Here are five super creative cupcakes from TikTok.
5 delicious recipes from TikTok that are a garlic lover’s dream
Chefs on TikTok have come up with a wide variety of creative dishes where garlic is the star ingredient.