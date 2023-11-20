The 25 best advent calendars filled with beauty goodies, food goodies and pure unadulterated joy

Hi, December is about to be here before you know it. Sorry for the jump scare! And one of the best things about December is the very fun and very joyful tradition of advent calendars. Like, advent calendars are a daily countdown until Christmas. It’s basically a shot of serotonin every time you open a drawer or box.

While you’re probably used to the empty fill-it-yourself advent calendars of yore, there are so many good advent calendars for advent calendars for 2023 that are already filled with goodies. And that includes goodies from your favorite retailers and brands like Sephora and Bean Box. The joy is never-ending!!

Whether you’re shopping for a gift to give or want to treat yourself (highly recommend), the advent calendar world is the best place to be. From advent calendars filled with Charlotte Tilbury products to high-end candles and decadent chocolates, peep below for the best ones out there right now.

Best Classic Advent Calendars

There are approximately 810,284,012 different types of advent calendars out there — but there’s something so charming about the classic fill-it-yourself advent calendars that you can use year after year. Stuff the calendar with chocolate, gifts, money, surprise notes for your future self, whatever you feel like! These classically cozy advent calendars are your friend.

There’s just something so festive about a fabric advent calendar with pockets. Stuff this sweet one with goodies and hang it up on the wall, door, window, wherever!

The homey wooden style of this empty advent calendar is so timeless. In the advent calendar’s little attic is a set of colorful snow-covered pine trees. It’s like a chic Christmas forest.

What’s so cool about this advent calendar is that it features 24 separate matching pouches to fill with whatever you want. Hang them on the tree! Or place them around the house as a fun little treasure hunt.

If you love a cute little paper advent calendar, then you need to check out the Rifle Paper Co. advent calendar. This dimensional snow globe is covered with festive scenes and adorable illustrations.

This rustic advent calendar is L.L. Bean at its finest, even if you’re not an outdoor enthusiast. The wooden tree features 24 drawers with little drawings, including a pair of the iconic Bean Boot.

This gorgeous wooden advent calendar is inspired by an adorable ski lodge. Each door and window has room for little treats and gifts — but that’s honestly just a bonus!

Best Beauty Advent Calendars

As far as the best gifts for beauty lovers go, you can never go wrong with an advent calendar. That said, it is highly recommended (by us) that you take advantage of said beauty advent calendars and shop them for yourself.

Look, every morning, you get a surprise of a treat, including both mini and full-size beauty goods from your favorite brands. The joy and unreal value are unmatched!

This super fun Sephora advent calendar is less than $50 for a full 24 days of surprise beauty goodness, including makeup, skin care, body goods and tools. Oh, and the calendar itself is made of cardboard produced from sustainably managed forests. We love to see it.

An “After Advent Calendar” exists because why shouldn’t you get 11 full-sized beauty surprises to extend the magic of the holidays? Honestly, shoutout to Sephora for crushing the advent calendar game this year.

To know Charlotte Tilbury is to love Charlotte Tilbury — and any Charlotte Tilbury product is an excellent gift. However, this treasure trove of a beauty chest is the ultimate Charlotte Tilbury gift. It’s full of 12 days of popular (and often sold out!) products like the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray and Beauty Light Wand.

There’s a reason why L’Occitane products are a go-to for every holiday gift — they’re just that good. This festive gift set has 24 different travel-sized products from the fan-favorite brand. Yes, this includes L’Occitane hand creams!

Full of 24 days of fresh’s signature products, this festive advent calendar features both travel-sized and full-sized (!!) best sellers. This includes hydrating lip treatments, transforming face masks, targeted serums and nourishing moisturizers. It’s also just so aesthetically pleasing!

Best Food & Drink Advent Calendars

Advent calendars and food basically go hand-in-hand. Whether you’re unwrapping little chocolate advent calendars from the yearly Godiva advent calendars or being adventurous and trying a new tea or coffee every morning, the world of edible advent calendars is a glorious one.

Godiva chocolates and Christmas. Christmas and Godiva chocolates. Has there ever been a better pair? This year, Godiva’s annual advent calendar is filled with 24 days of chocolate surprises from milk, dark and white holiday chocolates.

Harry & David is basically the mecca of all things gift baskets, so it makes sense that they’d have one of the best advent calendars in the game. This 2023 Harry & David advent calendar features so many special treats like milk chocolate truffles, holiday Moose Munch, blackberry galettes, peppermint bark, cured meats and more.

An excellent gift for tea lovers — especially yourself — this tea advent calendar features a tea bag and an inspiring quote behind each window from the famous Parisian tea brand.

Inspired by après ski rituals, this snacky calendar is filled with deliciously nutty snacks. I mean, picture yourself by the crackling fire, holding a steaming cup of hot chocolate and munching away while watching your favorite Christmas movie.

Everyone’s favorite coffee subscription box, Bean Box, just dropped its special new 2023 advent calendar full of 12 expertly-curated holiday coffees. It also comes with little tasting notes and special brew instructions!

Best Home Advent Calendars

Some of the best advent calendars are ones that you can use way after Christmas is over. Right now, there are so many good home advent calendars that double as chic decor, including a puzzle advent calendar, a trendy candle advent calendar and candle advent calendars!!

First, how adorable is this winter city? Second, this advent calendar also pulls double duty as a sweet Christmas tree ornament set.

Everybody loves a good Voluspa candle — and this year’s advent calendar is the best of the best. With it, you get 12 days of some of Voluspa’s signature scents in the brand’s iconic glass votives.

If you want to ball out on a bougier candle gift, the unreal 2023 Diptyque advent calendar is the way to go. Featuring 25 daily small candle treasures, the calendar also has a calligram for each day inspired by the poetic definition of the word “flame” for the coziest theme.

The New Yorker’s puzzle advent calendar has 24 100-piece mini puzzles featuring iconic New Yorker covers. And puzzles-as-home-decor is absolutely the way to go.

Shower steamers are an excellent way to turn your meh bathroom into an instant spa. And a whole advent calendar of shower steamers is basically a calming cold-weather dream come true.

Best Themed Advent Calendars

Themed advent calendars are, more often than not, associated with kids, but that’s honestly a trash mentality. Who says you can’t get a calendar full of your favorite characters just because your baby cousin would want it? Although, you could get two and twin with the little ones in your life.

Yes, a Taylor Swift advent calendar exists thanks to a genius Etsy crafter. The Taylor advent calendar features one hanging calendar and 24 Taylor-themed gifts, including mirrorball earrings, an Eras Tour pillow and friendship bracelets, duh.

A Buddy the Elf advent calendar is kind of a no-brainer. Everyone loves Elf, and it’s Christmas-themed, so, yeah. This exclusive Williams Sonoma advent calendar contains 12 numbered doors filled with colorful caramels, milk chocolates, maple syrup, an adorable Mr. Narwhal sugar cookie, marshmallows and more.

Williams Sonoma also sells an exclusive Hello Kitty advent calendar. Truly, who wouldn’t love a Hello Kitty advent calendar? Each day features one of her favorite goodies, from butterfly-shaped gummies and chewy caramels to saltwater taffy and heart-shaped milk chocolates.

Honestly, this Super Mario advent calendar is an excellent gift for the kiddo in your life and whoever is the reigning Mario Kart champ in your friend group — especially if they know how to flawlessly drift.

