Adorable bite-size dessert recipes on TikTok

In the mood for a sweet treat? Why not make some bite-size desserts? Whether you’re planning a party or craving a tiny treat for yourself, bite-size desserts are an adorably tasty option. For tiny dessert inspiration, head over to TikTok to learn how to make everything from miniature pies to decadent brownie bites. Here are five bite-size dessert recipes from TikTok.

These miniature tarts are sure to be a hit at your next get-together! To make them, push pie dough into miniature tart cups and bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, mix lime juice and condensed milk in one bowl, and egg whites and sugar in another. When the dough is cooked, fill it with the condensed milk mixture. Then top with the egg white meringue. For extra style points, use a cooking torch to toast the meringue into a beautiful golden brown color.

These s’mores cookie cups with milk shooters are sure to be a hit with kids and grown-ups alike! To make them, press cookie dough into a miniature muffin tin to create “cups.” Bake the cookie cups at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. Then fill half of the cups with marshmallows. Bake the cups for five more minutes to melt the marshmallows, and top with chocolate. Fill the other half of the cups with milk to make your “shooters.”

These no-bake brownie bites couldn’t be easier to make! Just mix almond flour, almond butter, honey, almond milk and cocoa powder in a bowl. Then fold in chocolate chips. Roll the dough into bite-size pieces and dig in. No oven needed!

These creative strawberry cheesecake bites are served inside actual strawberries and take just five minutes to make! Start by coring strawberries. Then, in a bowl, mix cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Pour the cream cheese mixture into a plastic bag, cut off one corner of the bag, and use it like a piping bag to carefully fill the strawberries with the filling. Top with crumbled graham crackers and serve!

These dark chocolate macarons take a little bit of work to make, but the results are so worth it! Start by mixing almond flour, cocoa powder and powdered sugar in a bowl. Then, in a separate bowl, whisk egg whites and sugar until stiff peaks form. Add the dry ingredients to the egg white batter. Then pipe the batter onto a baking sheet. Let the macarons sit out for 30 minutes, and then bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 16 minutes. Add the filling, made from melted chocolate and cream.

